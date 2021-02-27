California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,860 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Cubic worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter worth $87,255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 870.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after purchasing an additional 976,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 1,046.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 686,898 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the third quarter valued at $12,496,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the third quarter valued at $6,980,000.

Shares of CUB opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.23 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $70.22.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

