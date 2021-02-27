California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,980 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Big Lots worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,806,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays cut shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

NYSE BIG opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.