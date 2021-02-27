California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,167 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of eHealth worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 1,373.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $59.42 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $151.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

