California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 32,412 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,412 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

