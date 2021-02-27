California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,508 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE FIX opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.67%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

