California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 35,548 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,548 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Pluralsight worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pluralsight by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pluralsight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Pluralsight by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PS. Truist downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. William Blair cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of PS stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. Pluralsight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,019 shares of company stock worth $901,344. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

