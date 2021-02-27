California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 91,437 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,437 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of MFA Financial worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MFA Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,022,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in MFA Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

