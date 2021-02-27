California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 253,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.37% of Fisker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

NYSE:FSR opened at $28.50 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSR shares. Cowen increased their target price on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

