California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Verra Mobility worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.56 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,248,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $570,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

