Callisto Network (CLO) Price Tops $0.0042

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $17,343.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.54 or 0.03094085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00023369 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.