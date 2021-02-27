Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Holdings Decreased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,618 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAIL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1,593.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,047 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 990,703 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 465.8% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 928,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 764,427 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 948.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 595,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 538,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,288,000.

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93.

