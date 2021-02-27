Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.94% of Camtek worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAMT opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $30.39.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

