Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,210 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 2.9% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. 565,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.1669 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

