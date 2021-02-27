Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,459,000 after buying an additional 284,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,782,000 after buying an additional 162,622 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $46,395,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,883,000 after buying an additional 138,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

CP stock opened at $356.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.