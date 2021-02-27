Card Factory plc (CARD.L) (LON:CARD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.57

Card Factory plc (CARD.L) (LON:CARD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.57 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 50.40 ($0.66). Card Factory plc (CARD.L) shares last traded at GBX 46.15 ($0.60), with a volume of 6,795,956 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.49. The company has a market capitalization of £157.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

About Card Factory plc (CARD.L) (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

