Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84,392 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 6.01% of Carlisle Companies worth $500,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 116,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,067 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

CSL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.25. 299,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $159.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

