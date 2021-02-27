Carry Reaches Market Cap of $45.75 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Carry has a total market cap of $45.75 million and $533,923.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00132493 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 7,205,196,340 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

