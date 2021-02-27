Cartesi (CTSI) Trading Down 7% This Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $53.64 million and approximately $18.88 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.00488681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00071674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00080062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00081958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00492338 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,369,821 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

