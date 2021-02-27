Caspian (CSP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,187.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $11,187.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.14 or 0.00718370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00029146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00034909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00059353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041566 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

