Cat Token Price Tops $0.0360 on Exchanges (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Cat Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $235,254.28 and $253,477.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.64 or 0.00357752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003305 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Cat Token Token Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 tokens. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cat Token

