CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CATC) Stock Price Up 4.1%

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CATC) traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 45 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,152,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.43.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile (LON:CATC)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

