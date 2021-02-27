CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) & Thunderbird Resorts (OTCMKTS:THRSF) Critical Survey

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Thunderbird Resorts (OTCMKTS:THRSF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 Thunderbird Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBRE Group presently has a consensus target price of $58.17, suggesting a potential downside of 23.23%. Given CBRE Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Thunderbird Resorts.

Risk & Volatility

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunderbird Resorts has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBRE Group and Thunderbird Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $23.89 billion 1.06 $1.28 billion $3.71 20.42 Thunderbird Resorts $15.20 million N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Thunderbird Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Thunderbird Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 4.48% 16.83% 6.67% Thunderbird Resorts N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CBRE Group beats Thunderbird Resorts on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand, which includes office suites, conference rooms and event space, and communal co-working space for institutional property owners. It also develops residential-led and mixed-use sites in London under the Telford Homes brand; and brokerage services for industrial projects, as well as investment property sales services to its existing appraisal services. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Thunderbird Resorts

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Nicaragua and Peru. It provides table and slot games, as well as sport books. The company also owns and manages a hotel. It operates a slot parlor, 5 casinos, 654 slots, and 154 table positions. The company was formerly known as International Thunderbird Gaming Corporation and changed its name to Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. in July 2005. Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Panama, the Republic of Panama.

