CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Stock Price Up 0.8%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 1,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 0.31.

CCA Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand.

