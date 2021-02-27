CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.05% of CDW worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1,292.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW remained flat at $$156.89 during trading hours on Friday. 954,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average is $129.44. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

