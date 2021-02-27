Celo Dollar (CUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $595,663.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $40.16 million and approximately $595,663.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.45 or 0.00691384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00027139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00033117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039616 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,222,012 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

