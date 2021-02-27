Celo Price Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00008655 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $729.76 million and $9.77 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.83 or 0.00487468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00072541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00080771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00081448 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.15 or 0.00496914 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars.

