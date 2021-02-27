Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.33

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $13.00. Cengage Learning Holdings II shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 200,000 shares.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNGO)

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Learning, Gale, and International.

