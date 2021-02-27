Centaur Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.51 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $736,070.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.95 or 0.00480528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00072740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00081678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00080915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.00485531 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

