Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 211,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,585. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.