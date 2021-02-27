Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Announces Earnings Results

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Cerus updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $6.14. 3,568,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,047. Cerus has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Cerus news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $326,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,239.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,649 shares of company stock worth $3,318,959. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

