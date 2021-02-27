CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) shot up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through six segments: Generation-Traditional Energy, Generation-New Energy, Distribution, Sales, Mining, and Support Services.

