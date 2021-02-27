CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in CF Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in CF Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in CF Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

CF stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

