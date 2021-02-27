Chainlink (LINK) Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $27.23 or 0.00058111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $11.17 billion and $1.85 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00735769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00029454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00035627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00059380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00042511 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00036885 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,009,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

