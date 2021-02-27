Chandler Asset Management Inc. Has $27.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.5% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

