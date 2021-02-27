Chandler Asset Management Inc. Has $42.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 13.1% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $85.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

