Chandler Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.2% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,644,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,608,000 after acquiring an additional 328,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325,689 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

