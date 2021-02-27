Chandler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,975 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.4% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.36. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $94.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.