ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECOM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Insiders have sold a total of 454,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,529 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 301.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 22.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 28,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $656.46 million, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

