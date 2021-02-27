ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECOM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
In related news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Insiders have sold a total of 454,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,529 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $656.46 million, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $28.94.
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.
