Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $11.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $613.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,401. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The company has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

