ChartEx (CHART) Price Down 4.9% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $155,996.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.00479262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00073843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00081342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00080748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00486871 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.