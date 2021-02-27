Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 340.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $5,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

