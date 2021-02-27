Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $105.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $111.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

