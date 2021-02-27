Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

