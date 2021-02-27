Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Achieves $290.84 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Chiliz has a market cap of $290.84 million and $156.53 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.55 or 0.00714759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00027860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00034324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00040410 BTC.

Chiliz is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,098,420 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

