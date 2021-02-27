Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%.

CMRX stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 1,083,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $614.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

