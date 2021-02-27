China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.16. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 413,877 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.07.

About China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC)

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

