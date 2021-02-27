Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.59% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $616,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,879,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG traded up $31.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,442.00. 425,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,886. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,468.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,338.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.