Chonk Reaches Market Cap of $3.01 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Chonk has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $35,224.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chonk has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk token can now be bought for about $77.30 or 0.00164132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.85 or 0.00485904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00081240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00079545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.14 or 0.00488636 BTC.

Chonk Token Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

Chonk Token Trading

