CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 12,971 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 225.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AN shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 232,444 shares of company stock worth $17,860,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $75.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $82.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.