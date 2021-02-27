CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 13,616 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

IPG stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

